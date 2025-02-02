Injury Report: Chicago Bulls vs Detroit Pistons
The Chicago Bulls are capping off their three-game road trip against the Detroit Pistons. Sunday afternoon's game will be the second meeting between these two teams.
The Bulls secured the win in their previous matchup, winning by a total of 122-112. The Bulls were able to break apart from the Pistons midway through the fourth quarter when Zach LaVine scored 16 points in the fourth quarter alone, finishing the night with 25 points. LaVine has been missing in action for the Bulls recently due to personal reasons.
The Bulls are heading into the matchup with six players listed on their injury report: Zach LaVine, Talen Horton-Tucker, Torrey Craig, E.J. Liddell, Emanuel Miller, and Adama Sanogo.
Zach Lavine is listed as DOUBTFUL due to personal reasons.
Talen Horton-Tucker is probable with a sore left lower leg, Torrey Craig is out with a right ankle sprain, E.J. Liddell, Emanuel Miller, and Adama Sanogo are all out due to their two-way G League contract.
The Pistons have five players listed on their injury report: Ron Harper Jr., Jaden Ivey, Daniss Jenkins, Bobi Klintman, and Tolu Smith.
Ron Harper Jr. is out due to his two-way contract, Jaden Ivey is out with a left fibula fracture, Daniss Jenkins is out due to his two-way contract, Bobi Klintman is out on G League assignment, and Tolu Smith is out due to his two-way contract. Cade Cunningham is listed as available.
The Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons will face off Sunday at 3:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement