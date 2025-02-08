Injury Report: Chicago Bulls vs Golden State Warriors
The Chicago Bulls face off against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night in what should feature debuting players on both sides.
The Warriors are expected to debut their new All-Star Jimmy Butler. For Chicago, they're looking to debut two of their three new players, which include: Kevin Huerter, Tre Jones, and Zach Collins.
During a press conference with the media, Bulls head coach Billy Donovan stated that he's looking two, if not all three of the Bulls' new players some minutes against the Warriors.
The Bulls have six players listed on the injury report: Lonzo Ball, Adam Sanogo, Dalen Terry, Talen Horton-Tucker, E.J. Liddell, and Emanuel Miller.
Lonzo Ball is currently QUESTIONABLE as he is dealing with influenza.
Adam Sanogo is out with a left knee contusion, Dalen Terry is questionable with a left knee contusion, Talen Horton-Tucker is questionable with an infection in his left lower leg, E.J. Liddell is out due to his two-way G League contract, and Emanuel Miller is out due to his two-way contract as well.
The Warriors have three players listed on their report: Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and Gui Santos.
Jonathan Kuminga is OUT with a right ankle sprain.
Moses Moody is probable with a bilateral lower back strain and Gui Santos is questionable with left knee patellar tendonitis.
The Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors will face off Saturday at 8:00 p.m. EST.
