Injury Report: Chicago Bulls vs Houston Rockets
The Chicago Bulls have won their last four games, and their winning streak will be put to the test on Saturday as they take on the Houston Rockets, who have won their previous five games.
This will be the second and final meeting of the regular season between the two teams. The Bulls fell short in a blowout loss that ended in a final score of 143-107 in their previous meeting. Chicago kept it tightly contested in the first quarter and midway through the second but eventually, the Rockets ran away with the game.
The Bulls have seven players listed on their injury report: Lonzo Ball, Josh Giddey, Ayo Dosunmu, E.J. Liddell, Emanuel Miller, Coby White, and Jahmir Young.
Lonzo Ball is OUT with a right wrist sprain.
Josh Giddey is DOUBTFUL with a right ankle sprain but is traveling with the team.
Ayo Dosunmu is out with left shoulder surgery, E.J. Liddell is out due to his two-way contract, Emanuel Miller is out due to his two-way contract, Coby White is probable with right toe sesamoiditis, and Jahmir Young is out due to his two-way contract.
The Rockets have six players listed on their injury report: N'Faly Dante, Tari Eason, Jack McVeigh, David Roddy, Reed Sheppard, and Amen Thompson.
N'Faly Dante is out due to his two-way contract, Tari Eason is out with left lower leg injury management, Jack McVeigh is out due to his two-way contract, David Roddy is out due to his two-way contract, Reed Sheppard is out with an avulsion fracture of his right thumb, and Amen Thompson is out with a left ankle sprain.
The Chicago Bulls and Houston Rockets will face off at 8:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report
Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls