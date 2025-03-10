Injury Report: Chicago Bulls vs Indiana Pacers
The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Indiana Pacers on Monday night at the United Center.
This will be the fourth and final meeting between the two teams this regular season. The Bulls are sitting on the series 0-3 with the most recent meeting on March 2, going in favor of the Pacers in a final score of 127-112.
The Bulls were able to keep it a close game for three quarters but ultimately ran out of gas in the fourth when the Pacers built their lead and ran away with the game.
The Bulls have five players listed on their injury report: Lonzo Ball, Nikola Vucevic, Ayo Dosunmu, Coby White, and Patrick Williams.
Lonzo Ball is DOUBTFUL with a right wrist sprain.
Nikola Vucevic is QUESTIONABLE with a right calf strain.
Ayo Dosunmu is out due to left shoulder surgery, Coby White is probable with right toe sesamoiditis, and Patrick Williams is questionable with tendinosis of his right quadricep tendon.
The Pacers have six players listed on their report: Tyrese Haliburton, RayJ Dennis, Enrique Freeman, Isaiah Jackson, Quenton Jackson, and T.J. McConnell.
Tyrese Haliburton is QUESTIONABLE with a left hip flexor strain.
RayJ Dennis is probable due to his two-way contract, Enrique Freeman is probable due to his two-way contract, Isaiah Jackson is out with a torn right Achilles tendon, Quenton Jackson is probable due to his two-way contract, and T.J. McConnell is questionable with a right ankle sprain.
The Chicago Bulls and Indiana Pacers will face off at 8:00 p.m. EST.
