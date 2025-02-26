Injury Report: Chicago Bulls vs Los Angeles Clippers
The Chicago Bulls are hosting the struggling Los Angeles Clippers this Wednesday night, who have lost their last three games in a row.
The Bulls were able to take care of business against the Clippers in their prior meeting, beating LA by a final score of 112-99. Chicago will be looking to build off their massive win against the Philadelphia 76ers in their last game and get their win streak back in play.
The Bulls have nine players listed on their report: Nikola Vucevic, Zach Collins, Ayo Dosunmu, Kevin Huerter, E.J. Liddell, Emanuel Miller, Jalen Smith, Patrick Williams, and Jahmir Young.
Nikola Vucevic is currently listed as DOUBTFUL and will be a game-time decision as he deals with right calf tightness. He was out in their last game.
Zach Collins is currently probable as he deals with left shin pain, Ayo Dosunmu is questionable with left shoulder subluxation, and Kevin Huerter is probable with a contusion on his right quadriceps.
E.J. Liddell is out due to his two-way contract, Emanuel Miller is out due to his two-way contract, Jalen Smith is out with a concussion, Patrick Williams is out with right quadricep tendon tendinosis, and Jahmir Young is out due to his two-way contract.
The Clippers have five players listed on their report: Norman Powell, Jordan Miller, Kai Jones, Trentyn Flowers, and Cam Christie.
Norman Powell is OUT as he deals with left patellar tendinopathy.
Jordan Miller is out due to his two-way G League contract, Kai Jones is out due to his two-way contract, Trentyn Flowers is also out due to his two-way contract, and Cam Christie is out on G League assignment.
The Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Clippers will face off at 8:00 p.m. EST.
