Injury Report: Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat Play-In
The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Miami Heat Wednesday night for the chance to claim the eighth seed in a game against the Atlanta Hawks.
The Bulls hold a 3-0 win streak over the Heat during the regular season and are hoping to carry not only that momentum but also the three-game win streak they had to end the season on into this game.
In their last meeting, Josh Giddey led the way for the Bulls, tallying a triple-double with 28 points, 16 rebounds, and 11 assists on 58/50/100 shooting splits.
The Bulls are coming into the game with five players listed on their injury report: Lonzo Ball, Josh Giddey, Ayo Dosunmu, Tre Jones, and Dalen Terry.
Lonzo Ball is DOUBTFUL with a right wrist sprain.
Josh Giddey is PROBABLE with right flexor carpi ulnaris tendinopathy.
Ayo Dosunmu is out with left shoulder surgery, Tre Jones is out with a left midfoot sprain, and Dalen Terry is probable with a right calf contusion.
The Heat are coming into the game with six players listed on their report: Kevin Love, Alec Burks, Haywood Highsmith, Nikola Jovic, Pelle Larsson, and Duncan Robinson.
Bam Adebayo is AVAILABLE.
Kevin Love is questionable as he is reconditioning to return to competition, Alec Burks is available with lower back discomfort, Haywood Highsmith is available with left achilles soreness, Nikola Jovic is questionable with a broken right hand, Pelle Larsson is questionable with a right ankle sprain, and Duncan Robinson is available with a left sacroiliac joint dysfunction.
The Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat will face off at 7:30 p.m. EST.
