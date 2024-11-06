Injury Report: Dallas Mavericks vs Chicago Bulls
The Chicago Bulls and the Dallas Mavericks start their regular season series today in Dallas. Both teams are coming off recent losses and are looking to get back into the win column, and both teams have key names listed on their injury report.
The Bulls have eight players listed on their injury report: Lonzo Ball, Josh Giddey, Zach LaVine, E.J. Liddell, Adama Sanogo, Jalen Smith, DJ Steward, and Patrick Williams.
Lonzo Ball is out with a right wrist sprain, Josh Giddey is probable with a non-covid illness, Zach LaVine is questionable with a right adductor strain, E.J. Liddell is out on a two-way G League contract, Adama Sanogo is out on a two-way G League contract, Jalen Smith is probable due to a left knee effusion, DJ Steward is out on a two-way G League contract, and Patrick Williams is probable due to a right shoulder strain.
The Mavericks have five players listed on their injury report: Dante Exum, Maxi Kleber, Dereck Lively II, P.J. Washington, and Brandon Williams. Dante Exum is listed as out due to right wrist surgery, Maxi Kleber is out due to a right hamstring strain, Dereck Lively II is questionable due to a right shoulder sprain, P.J. Washington is out due to a right knee sprain, and Brandon Williams is out due to his two-way G League contract.
The Chicago Bulls and the Dallas Mavericks will face off at 8:30 p.m. EST.
