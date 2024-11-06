Bulls News

Injury Report: Dallas Mavericks vs Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls and Dallas Mavericks have 13 players listed on their injury reports

Farbod Esnaashari

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) passes over Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) and Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) and Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) during the first quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) passes over Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) and Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) and Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) during the first quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chicago Bulls and the Dallas Mavericks start their regular season series today in Dallas. Both teams are coming off recent losses and are looking to get back into the win column, and both teams have key names listed on their injury report.

The Bulls have eight players listed on their injury report: Lonzo Ball, Josh Giddey, Zach LaVine, E.J. Liddell, Adama Sanogo, Jalen Smith, DJ Steward, and Patrick Williams.

Lonzo Ball is out with a right wrist sprain, Josh Giddey is probable with a non-covid illness, Zach LaVine is questionable with a right adductor strain, E.J. Liddell is out on a two-way G League contract, Adama Sanogo is out on a two-way G League contract, Jalen Smith is probable due to a left knee effusion, DJ Steward is out on a two-way G League contract, and Patrick Williams is probable due to a right shoulder strain.

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine
Oct 25, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) dunks the ball in the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images / Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

The Mavericks have five players listed on their injury report: Dante Exum, Maxi Kleber, Dereck Lively II, P.J. Washington, and Brandon Williams. Dante Exum is listed as out due to right wrist surgery, Maxi Kleber is out due to a right hamstring strain, Dereck Lively II is questionable due to a right shoulder sprain, P.J. Washington is out due to a right knee sprain, and Brandon Williams is out due to his two-way G League contract.

The Chicago Bulls and the Dallas Mavericks will face off at 8:30 p.m. EST.

Related Articles

Steph Curry Joins LeBron James and Michael Jordan on Historic List After Olympics

Lonzo Ball Reveals Draymond Green's Trash Talk Message to Him

Chicago Bulls Guard's Honest Quote on DeMar DeRozan After Kings Trade

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

Home/News