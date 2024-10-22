Injury Report: Zion Williamson's Status for Bulls vs Pelicans
The Chicago Bulls and New Orleans Pelicans open their seasons against each other on Wednesday night in what should be a very fast-paced and exciting game. Surprisingly, there are already some key names listed on the injury report.
The New Orleans Pelicans have officially listed Zion Williamson as questionable due to a non-COVID illness. Zion did not practice in Tuesday's practice due to the same illness and will be a game-time decision.
Throughout the preseason it was stated by numerous members of the Pelicans that Zion was in fantastic shape for this upcoming season. It's unfortunate that he's been hit with an illness, but for Pelicans fans, it's far more fortunate that he doesn't have another indefinite injury,
Last season, Zion Williamson played a record-high 70 games for the Pelicans before getting injured in the play-in tournament against the Lakers. He averaged 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.0 assists on 57% shooting from the field. While Zion might be in better shape this season compared to others, the Pelicans will have more players to share the ball with now that they've added Dejounte Murray. Murray is also listed as questionable.
The Chicago Bulls and New Orleans Pelicans face off at 8:00 p.m. EST on October 23. It'll be a homecoming for Lonzo Ball as he returns to face his former team after over two years.
Related Articles
Steph Curry Joins LeBron James and Michael Jordan on Historic List After Olympics
Lonzo Ball Reveals Draymond Green's Trash Talk Message to Him
Chicago Bulls Guard's Honest Quote on DeMar DeRozan After Kings Trade