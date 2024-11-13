Jalen Brunson's Injury Status for Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks
After defeating the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night, the New York Knicks are back in action on Wednesday to face the Chicago Bulls. The win over Philadelphia pulled New York to an even .500 on the season with a 5-5 record through 10 games. Chicago enters this game 4-7, having dropped its last game to the undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers.
It was a balanced scoring effort for New York in the win over Philadelphia, with six players scoring in double figures. Star guard Jalen Brunson finished with 18 points and five assists in 35 minutes of action, and is now on the injury report against Chicago on the second night of a back-to-back.
According to the Knicks, Brunson is questionable with a right ankle sprain. He is joined on the injury report by Miles McBride and Cameron Payne who are also questionable, as well as Precious Achiuwa who remains out with a left hamstring strain.
Brunson‘s status is certainly a big one, as the 2024 All-Star has emerged into one of the best guards in basketball. While his numbers are down a bit from last season, Brunson is still averaging 24.3 points, 6.4 assists, and 2.9 rebounds on 46.5% from the field.
It has been a bit of a disappointing start to the year for New York, sitting at just 5-5, but this is a new-look roster with star center Karl-Anthony Towns being acquired shortly before the season began.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report
Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls