Jalen Brunson's Injury Status for Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks

The Knicks have revealed their injury report against the Bulls.

Joey Linn

Nov 10, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
After defeating the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night, the New York Knicks are back in action on Wednesday to face the Chicago Bulls. The win over Philadelphia pulled New York to an even .500 on the season with a 5-5 record through 10 games. Chicago enters this game 4-7, having dropped its last game to the undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers.

It was a balanced scoring effort for New York in the win over Philadelphia, with six players scoring in double figures. Star guard Jalen Brunson finished with 18 points and five assists in 35 minutes of action, and is now on the injury report against Chicago on the second night of a back-to-back.

According to the Knicks, Brunson is questionable with a right ankle sprain. He is joined on the injury report by Miles McBride and Cameron Payne who are also questionable, as well as Precious Achiuwa who remains out with a left hamstring strain.

Brunson‘s status is certainly a big one, as the 2024 All-Star has emerged into one of the best guards in basketball. While his numbers are down a bit from last season, Brunson is still averaging 24.3 points, 6.4 assists, and 2.9 rebounds on 46.5% from the field.

It has been a bit of a disappointing start to the year for New York, sitting at just 5-5, but this is a new-look roster with star center Karl-Anthony Towns being acquired shortly before the season began.

Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

