Jalen Brunson's Injury Status for Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks

we all we got 🤝



Mikal 14 PTS | 4 REB | 3 AST | 2 STL

OG 24 PTS | 6 REB | 2 AST

KAT 21 PTS | 13 REB | 6 AST

Jalen 18 PTS | 5 AST

Josh 14 PTS | 12 REB | 10 AST pic.twitter.com/5776Vdqn0Y