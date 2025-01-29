Jayson Tatum's Injury Status for Celtics vs Bulls
After a major upset win against the Denver Nuggets on Monday night, the Chicago Bulls face off against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.
For as much criticism as the Bulls have received over not being competitive, they have quality wins over the Boston Celtics, LA Clippers, and Denver Nuggets this season. Unfortunately, it doesn't change the fact that their record is 20-27.
On Wednesday night, the Bulls may get the opportunity to defeat the Celtics again this season.
The Boston Celtics have listed Jayson Tatum as questionable against the Chicago Bulls due to right knee tendinopathy. It's worth noting that the Celtics are not in a back-to-back.
While the Celtics are not on a back-to-back, it seems like Tatum may need some rest as he battles through injury. Over the last five games, Tatum has averaged only 21.0 points on 40/29/83 shooting from the field. His efficiency from the field has certainly decreased recently.
Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls have lost five of their last seven games. Shockingly, their only two wins are against the LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets. Their five losses are against the: Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers, Golden State Warriors, and Philadelphia 76ers. They lose to lower-quality teams but beat higher-quality ones.
The Chicago Bulls face off against the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday night.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report
Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls