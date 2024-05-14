Jayson Tatum Ties Michael Jordan on Historic NBA Playoff List
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum continues to climb all-time postseason ranks at a young age. With his 26th career 30-point game in the playoffs, Tatum tied Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan and Los Angeles Lakers legend Jerry West for the fourth-most such games all-time by any player 26 years old or younger (via Basketball Reference's StatHead).
LeBron James, who was in the building for this Cavaliers vs. Celtics game, leads this list with 40 such games. Kevin Durant is second with 33, and Kobe Bryant is third with 32. Then there is West, Jordan, and Tatum all with 26 such games.
People often forget how young Tatum is, because while the Celtics star has already had a lot of individual and team success, he just turned 26 years old two months ago. This puts into perspective just how much Tatum has accomplished at such a young age, as he is already a five-time All-Star and three-time All-NBA team member.
As previously mentioned, Tatum has also had a lot of team success, helping lead his Celtics to deep playoff runs several times already. Still pursuing that first championship, Tatum hopes to get that this season. The Celtics will have to get by the Cavaliers, who recently suffered a big loss when it was announced that Donovan Mitchell would miss Game 4.
Related Articles
JJ Redick Fires Back at Former NBA Star Over Viral Michael Jordan Statement
Anthony Edwards Makes Statement on Michael Jordan