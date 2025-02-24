Joel Embiid's Injury Status for Bulls vs 76ers
The Chicago Bulls are on a six-game losing streak. The Philadelphia 76ers are on a seven-game losing streak. After Monday night, one of those two teams will finally break that streak.
The Bulls have only won one game since trading Zach LaVine away to the Sacramento Kings, but at the same time, winning may not be their priority anymore. The 76ers, however, entered this season with intentions of contending for a championship.
Both the Bulls and 76ers have been dealing with a plethora of injuries, but Philadelphia may have bigger stars missing.
The Philadelphia 76ers listed Joel Embiid as questionable against the Chicago Bulls due to left knee injury management.
On Sunday, Shams Charania of ESPN reported that Embiid's current treatments, including injections, have not provided any improvement for his injured knee. Given that report, it would not make any sense for Embiid to play against the Chicago Bulls, despite being listed as questionable.
Through the 19 games that Embiid has played this season, he's averaged 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists on 44/30/88 shooting from the field. It's a really unfortunate downgrade from the 34.7 points Embiid averaged last season and the 33.1 points he averaged in the season before.
The 76ers currently have a 2-0 regular season series lead over the Chicago Bulls, but there's a good chance that may change on Monday.
The Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers face off at 7:00 p.m. EST on Monday.
