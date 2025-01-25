Joel Embiid's Injury Status for Philadelphia 76ers vs Chicago Bulls
The Philadelphia 76ers shocked the NBA world on Friday night when they defeated the NBA's best team, the Cleveland Cavaliers. They did it without Joel Embiid, as well.
Embiid has missed the last 10 games straight for the 76ers, not playing since January 4 against the Brooklyn Nets. He started the season banged up as well, not playing in his first game since November 12, weeks after the season started.
Unfortunately for the Philadelphia 76ers, Embiid will not be playing on Saturday night against the Chicago Bulls either.
The Philadelphia 76ers have listed Joel Embiid as out against the Bulls due to left knee injury management.
It's been a brutal season for both Embiid and Philadelphia 76ers fans. When the season began, no one expected them to have a lowly record of 16-27 over halfway through the season. Shockingly, the 76ers are even outside of the play-in tournament, which is very hard to do in the Eastern Conference.
Currently, Philadelphia is two games behind the Chicago Bulls for a play-in tournament spot and the 10th seed. Surprisingly, Saturday night's game between the two teams is actually incredibly important for the 76ers if they're trying to sneak into a play-in spot. It's crucial not just for record purposes, but also for tiebreaker purposes.
The Chicago Bulls face off against the Philadelphia 76ers at 8:00 p.m. EST on Saturday.
