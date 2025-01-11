Jordan Poole's Updated Injury Status for Wizards-Bulls
The Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards are two teams not expected to be in the Eastern Conference playoff picture. This is especially the case for the Wizards, who enter Friday night’s game against Chicago with just six wins on the NBA season.
Chicago enters this game 17-20, which ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference standings. If left untouched, this Bulls roster could probably make a postseason push, but the organization is instead expected to sell at the trade deadline.
As for the Wizards, they are led by former Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole who is averaging a career-high 21.8 points this season.
Poole appeared on Friday’s injury report with a left hip contusion. The initial status for Poole was questionable, but he has since been upgraded to available.
Via Washington Wizards: “Update: Richaun Holmes, Johnny Davis, Jordan Poole, and Alex Sarr are available for tonight's game.”
Poole has put together a nice season for Washington, adding a career high 5.0 assists per game to go along with his career-high in scoring. Knocking down 40.6% of his three point attempts, Poole is shooting a career high from distance.
While Poole has shown the ability to put up big numbers, it has unfortunately led to just a 6-29 record for the Wizards. Entering play on Friday, this was not only the worst record in the Eastern Conference, but in all of basketball. The 7-31 New Orleans Pelicans are slightly above Washington in winning percentage.
