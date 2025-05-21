Josh Giddey Answers Rare Insight Into NBA Contract
While many are educated on the nature of NBA contracts, few know the intricacies of the matter, especially when it comes to free agency. There is so much that happens behind closed doors, and the specific numbers and details of contracts are rarely known beyond the basic stats.
This summer, Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey is a restricted free agent. The Bulls are expected to extend the qualifying offer so that they can match any offer he receives from other teams. Giddey is sure to be paid much more than his rookie contract after an impressive 2024-25 season.
Giddey took to social media to give some insight on how NBA contracts work. One fan asked about the pay period of such deals, and the Australian point guard gave all the details.
"You can choose to be paid your yearly salary in six months or 12 months," Giddey said. "Most guys choose 12 months so that they are being paid all year round. Get paid every two weeks."
Giddey averaged 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists this past season, taking a major leap in his first year with the Bulls. He helped lead Chicago to another Play-In Tournament appearance, and is sure to be rewarded this offseason, if not by the Bulls, then another team.
Keeping Giddey will be one of the biggest priorities for the Bulls this summer. They traded for the 22-year-old last offseason, giving up Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Both players now better their teams' timelines.
