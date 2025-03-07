Bulls News

Josh Giddey Breaks Silence on Contract Dilemma

Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey breaks silence on upcoming contract negotiations

Mar 2, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
The Chicago Bulls are in the midst of a rebuilding season, as their move to trade away Zach LaVine gave them the rights back to their 2025 first-round pick from the San Antonio Spurs. Currently sitting as the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference, the team is looking to see what they have from their young talent.

While Thursday night's win saw a career-high 44 points from Coby White, Bulls guard Josh Giddey continues to impress during his post-All-Star break run. During this stretch, he's averaging 21.9 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 8.6 assists per game, prompting conversation on his contract negotiations.

‘‘I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t thinking about it,’’ Giddey told the Sun-Times. ‘‘Every player in the league thinks about it, but I don’t let it impact what I do on the floor. I don’t come out here with any preconceived ideas of how I want to play or the numbers I want to put up to earn X amount of dollars or whatever it may be.’’

A source familiar to Joe Cowley of the Sun-Times said the Bulls and Giddey halted negotiations after Giddey's camp indicated they were looking for a deal along the lines of Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs' five-year, $150.5 million deal.

Mar 2, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA;Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Ben Sheppard (26) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

"I remember in Cleveland when I spoke about it,’’ Giddey said. ‘‘I was pretty down that night, and a lot of it was on that side of the ball. I kind of made a promise to myself that it wasn’t going to happen again. I’ve tried to take that on.’’

Given Giddey's stellar recent play, it should make his case a lot easier to convince the Bulls to ink him to a $30 million annual deal.

