Josh Giddey Joins Historic Bulls List vs Raptors
The Chicago Bulls have found a real bright spot in a 2024-25 season full of disappointments, as 22-year-old guard Josh Giddey is turning out to be a franchise cornerstone. The young Australian guard put together three solid years with the OKC Thunder, but after being traded to the Bulls in the offseason, has become a real difference-maker.
In Friday's matchup with the Toronto Raptors, Giddey had an incredible performance with 17 points, 11 assists, and 7 rebounds, shooting 7-15 from the field in regulation.
In the first quarter of Friday's game, Giddey recorded 6 rebounds and 7 assists, joining Hall of Famer Pau Gasol as the only players in franchise history to reach those marks in a quarter, per Bulls PR. Giddey also becomes just the sixth guard in franchise history to record 20+ double-doubles in a season, joining Jerry Sloan, Michael Jordan, Guy Rodgers, Clem Haskins, and Derrick Rose.
Heading into Friday, Giddey was averaging 13.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game on the season, but has been on another level recently. In his last four games, Giddey has averaged 24.3 points, 12.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game with absurd 57.9/77.8/94.4 shooting splits.
Giddey has been an incredible addition in Chicago and continues to make franchise history as such a versatile 6-foot-8 point guard. The young guard is putting together the ideal debut season with the Bulls.
