Bulls News

Josh Giddey Joins Historic Bulls List vs Raptors

Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey made history against the Toronto Raptors

Logan Struck

Nov 22, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) brings the ball up court against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) brings the ball up court against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chicago Bulls have found a real bright spot in a 2024-25 season full of disappointments, as 22-year-old guard Josh Giddey is turning out to be a franchise cornerstone. The young Australian guard put together three solid years with the OKC Thunder, but after being traded to the Bulls in the offseason, has become a real difference-maker.

In Friday's matchup with the Toronto Raptors, Giddey had an incredible performance with 17 points, 11 assists, and 7 rebounds, shooting 7-15 from the field in regulation.

In the first quarter of Friday's game, Giddey recorded 6 rebounds and 7 assists, joining Hall of Famer Pau Gasol as the only players in franchise history to reach those marks in a quarter, per Bulls PR. Giddey also becomes just the sixth guard in franchise history to record 20+ double-doubles in a season, joining Jerry Sloan, Michael Jordan, Guy Rodgers, Clem Haskins, and Derrick Rose.

Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3)
Feb 24, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) dribbles the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Heading into Friday, Giddey was averaging 13.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game on the season, but has been on another level recently. In his last four games, Giddey has averaged 24.3 points, 12.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game with absurd 57.9/77.8/94.4 shooting splits.

Giddey has been an incredible addition in Chicago and continues to make franchise history as such a versatile 6-foot-8 point guard. The young guard is putting together the ideal debut season with the Bulls.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report

Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls

14-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Bulls Player Announces Retirement

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

Home/News