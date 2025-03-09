Bulls News

Josh Giddey Joins Michael Jordan on Historic Bulls List vs Heat

Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey joined Michael Jordan on an exclusive list against the Miami Heat

Logan Struck

Mar 8, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) dribbles the basketball against the Miami Heat during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The Chicago Bulls picked up a huge road win in South Beach on Saturday night, taking down the Miami Heat 114-109 to start a two-game win streak. The Bulls were led by another strong performance from young guard Josh Giddey, dropping 26 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists on 9-15 shooting from the field.

Giddey notched his third triple-double of the season on Saturday night, officially joining Michael Jordan as the only guards in franchise history to record three or more triple-doubles in a single season, per Bulls PR.

Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3)
Mar 2, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Ben Sheppard (26) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Giddey has been incredible this season, and joining arguably the greatest NBA player of all time on an exclusive Bulls list is an impressive feat. The 22-year-old guard is averaging 13.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game this season, but has taken it to another level recently.

Since the All-Star break, Giddey is averaging 22.4 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 9.0 assists through eight games, shooting 50.8% from the field, 54.3% from three-point range, and 85.1% from the free-throw line.

Many fans slept on the addition of Giddey over the offseason, but the young Australian guard has proven all doubters wrong. Giddey's triple-double on Saturday was just one example of how great he has been in his debut Bulls season, and already joining the likes of Jordan is incredible.

The Bulls are sitting firm in tenth place in the Eastern Conference with a 26-38 record, and Giddey has been a huge reason why they are still in postseason position.

