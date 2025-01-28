Josh Giddey Joins Michael Jordan on Historic Bulls List vs Nuggets
Josh Giddey may not be the most popular player in the NBA, but he's been a very effective one for the Chicago Bulls recently. More specifically, Giddey's been very impressive for the past four games straight.
Against the Denver Nuggets on Monday night, Giddey put up 12 points, 10 assists, 4 rebounds, and 3 steals on 62.5% shooting from the field. Giddey's performance was the fourth straight game he's put up a double-double.
Giddey now has the second-longest double-double streak by a Bulls guard since Michael Jordan, Bulls PR revealed. Michael Jordan had seven straight double-doubles, and Giddey currently has four.
Through 42 games this season, Giddey is now averaging 11.5 points, 7.5 rebounds,and 6.6 assists on 44/33/75 shooting for the field. For as much criticism as Giddey received for not getting an extension with the Chicago Bulls, he's still been a great contributor for the franchise.
As the Bulls look to potentially move on from Lonzo Ball, it seems more clear that Giddey will be the point guard of the present and the future of the franchise. The next few weeks will be very interesting for the Bulls as they decide whether or not to move Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic, Lonzo Ball, and Patrick Williams.
For now, Bulls fans don't need to worry about the trade talk, and can just enjoy the big win against Denver.
