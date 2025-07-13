New Report on Potential Bulls-Warriors Trade
The Chicago Bulls have had a mostly quiet offseason. Their biggest move came during the season, when they sent Zach LaVine to the Sacramento Kings, but all they've done this offseason is re-sign Tre Jones and trade Lonzo Ball to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Isaac Okoro in a straight-up swap.
The move everyone is waiting for is the Josh Giddey re-signing. The two sides seem at an impasse for the restricted free agent, as Giddey wants a deal similar to what Jalen Suggs received with the Orlando Magic, which is about $30 million per year. Chicago has the leverage since no team has spending room, so they're willing to play hardball with him, even if conversations have been occurring.
Another restricted free agent the Bulls were rumored to be interested in is Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga. ESPN's NBA insider Shams Charania reported that the Bulls were one of the teams interested in a sign-and-trade for the former lottery pick, along with the Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings.
However, Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times has reported on some new findings for the Bulls from the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas and said, "...rumors the Bulls were interested in a sign-and-trade deal for the Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga have quieted substantially."
There are a few restricted free agents caught in limbo looking for big deals, but it seems unlikely that they'll be able to get them because teams don't want to add long-term salary for players who won't help them win immediately. And while players like Kuminga, Giddey, and Cam Thomas are good players, their impact on winning is unknown.
