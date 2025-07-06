Josh Giddey Makes Feelings Known About OKC Thunder Departure
The Chicago Bulls once had a talented roster built around DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Nikola Vucevic. However, the team never made it past the first round, and the front office had to find ways to capitalize on their talented players through trades. For star defensive guard Alex Caruso, they opted to trade him to the Oklahoma City Thunder for a promising young guard: Josh Giddey.
In his first season in Chicago, Giddey impressed, especially after the All-Star break. As Giddey and his team work with the Bulls on a new contract, he took some time to join Oklahoma City Thunder reporter Brandon Rahbar to address any potential bad blood he may have toward his former team, especially with their recent success.
“I genuinely hope if the Bulls don’t win it, I hope the Thunder win it cause I’m close with the guys," Giddey said when asked about his relationship with OKC. Giddey also added that he loves watching them play, and is the team he watches the second most after his own, the Bulls.
Caruso ended up being a critical piece to Oklahoma City's NBA Finals run, as while he had bursts of offensive production, he made countless plays on the defensive end going up against the opposing team's top player. At the end of the day, Giddey needed the move to Chicago to get the ball back in his hands and become the player he has the potential to be.
While Giddey could very well make his way back to Oklahoma City someday, it seems as though that won't be for a while, given his conflicting play style with MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. However, it's clear from this interview that he still has an attachment to the team.
Related Articles
Lonzo Ball Shares Thoughts On Cavaliers After Bulls Trade
Lonzo Ball Shares Untold Story On Bulls-Cavs Trade