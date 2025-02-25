Josh Giddey Makes NBA History in Bulls-76ers
To say that the struggling Chicago Bulls beat the Philadelphia 76ers is an understatement. The Bulls absolutely decimated the 76ers in a way that felt historic from multiple standpoints.
In fact, there was some history made in the game, and it was by Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey.
In the first half alone, Giddey put up 17 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 blocks, and 1 steal. It was a stat so absurd, that no one has ever actually done it before. According to Joe Cowley, he became the only play in the PxP era since 1996-97 to record those stats by halftime.
It didn't just stop there for Giddey though. He continued his insane play throughout the entire game, putting up 25 points, 16 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 blocks on 73/100/100 shooting from the field.
According to Chicago Bulls PR, Giddey's third straight double-double became the longest in team history in over 30 years, and is the fifth Bulls guard with at least three straight games with a 20-point double-double.
The Chicago Bulls entered Monday night on a six-game losing streak as they faced off against a Philadelphia 76ers team on a seven-game losing streak. No one expected the Bulls to be up by 50 points, sending Philadelphia to their eighth straight loss.
If it wasn't time to shut it down for the Philadelphia 76ers, Monday night was all the proof that they needed.
