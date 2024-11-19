Josh Giddey Makes Strong Nikola Vucevic Statement
Chicago Bulls big man Nikola Vucevic has quietly become one of the best centers in the NBA again. After falling under the radar the past few seasons, Vucevic has shown what made him an All-Star, and his teammates are taking notice.
After the Bulls defeated the Detroit Pistons on Monday night, Josh Giddey put an exclamation point statement on Vucevic's performance. The big man put up 29 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 blocks on 61% shooting from the field and 75% shooting from three.
"He looks like an All-Star. You don't see many off nights with Vooch," Giddey said.
Through 15 games this season, Vucevic is averaging 20.7 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 3.0 assists on 59/48/85 shooting from the field. Many have already forgotten, but Vucevic was a two-time NBA All-Star in 2019 and 2021.
Vucevic has been one of the many Chicago Bulls players at the center of trade talks since the offseason. Regardless of whatever is said about him, Vucevic has already said in the past that he's just going to keep pushing.
‘‘I honestly don’t think about it,’’ Vucevic said. "It’s stuff that’s out of my control. My focus is on this team and to help this team be the best team we can be. Changes and all that, that’s not my job. That’s the front office’s job."
The Chicago Bulls now have a record of 6-9, good for the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report
Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls