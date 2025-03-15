Josh Giddey Official Injury Status For Bulls vs Rockets

Josh Giddey since the All-Star Break:



- 23.1 PPG

- 10.9 RPG

- 8.4 APG

- 1.0 SPG

- 52/53/87 splits

- 66% true shooting

- +89 plus-minus



He’s 2nd in the NBA in 3P% since the ASB 😳 pic.twitter.com/XPd3T9n5JR