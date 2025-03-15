Bulls News

Josh Giddey Official Injury Status For Bulls vs Rockets

The Chicago Bulls have listed Josh Giddey on the injury report against the Houston Rockets

Liam Willerup

Mar 10, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) after scoring against the Indiana Pacers during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images
/ Matt Marton-Imagn Images
The Chicago Bulls decided to part ways with DeMar DeRozan this past offseason, sending him to the Sacramento Kings in a sign-and-trade deal that officially ended the big three era with Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic. It also was the end of Alex Caruso's time in Chicago too, as they agreed to a deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder to land guard Josh Giddey.

The former sixth overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Giddey showed positive signs of progression across his first two seasons with the team but took a step back in his third year when the focus went fully toward Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Now that he's been thriving in Chicago, his status for Saturday's contest against the Houston Rockets is in question.

According to the most recent injury report, Giddey is listed as doubtful for Saturday night's contest in Houston with a right ankle sprain that he suffered in the team's win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday.

It's been a tough battle for Giddey and his ankle problems, as he suffered a right ankle injury during the 2024 Olympics with Australia that caused him to miss time during the offseason. However, due to his recent stretch of play since the All-Star break, Bulls fans will be hoping for a speedy recovery and a new contract coming his way soon.

Bulls guard Josh Gidde
Mar 2, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Tip-off in Houston between the Rockets and Bulls is set for 8:00 p.m. EST.

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

