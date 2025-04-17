Josh Giddey's Blunt Statement on Bulls' Season Ending vs Heat
The Chicago Bulls' season ended on Wednesday night after a 109-90 loss to the Miami Heat. Chicago has lost three straight Play-In Tournament games to the Heat over the last three seasons. Bulls forward Josh Giddey led the team with 25 points and 10 rebounds in the loss.
Chicago entered the game as the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference standings, and a win over the Heat would have matched them up with the Atlanta Hawks for the right to battle the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the playoffs. Instead, Chicago will head into the offseason looking to improve their roster and get out of the Play-In Tournament.
Giddey spoke to reporters after Wednesday's loss, expressing his disappointment with how the season ended.
"It's a sad way to end it," Giddey said. "We thought we were a better team than we showed tonight."
Chicago was 8-2 against the Heat over the last three regular seasons but has not found a way to overcome them in the Play-In Tournament. The Heat jumped out to an early double-digit lead on Wednesday and never looked back. Heat guard Tyler Herro led all scorers with 38 points in the victory, with newly acquired Andrew Wiggins chipping in with 20 points and nine rebounds.
Miami now travels to Atlanta for a Friday night matchup. Chicago's season ends after a 39-43 campaign, with major roster changes, including trading all-star Zach LaVine to the Sacramento Kings. The Bulls have young core pieces in Giddey and Coby White to build on for the future.
