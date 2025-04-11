Josh Giddey's Final Injury Status for Bulls vs Wizards
The Chicago Bulls have just two games remaining on their regular season schedule, as they're set to match up against the Washington Wizards for their final home game Friday night before ending their regular season in Philadelphia. With the Wizards already eliminated from playoff contention and looking to land the first overall pick, it's a game that favors Chicago.
On top of that, the Bulls still have a chance to push up to the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference and avoid having to win two games to make the playoffs. Needing a win Friday night, recent news reveals the Bulls with be without one of their top players due to injury.
The Bulls have listed guard Josh Giddey as out on Friday against the Wizards, as he deals with a right forearm injury. While Giddey appeared and shined in Chicago's last contest against the Miami Heat, he was sidelined the contest prior against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Since the All-Star break, Giddey has looked like a brand-new player. Over his last 12 games, he has been on a tear, averaging 20.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 9.8 assists per game. Unfortunately for Chicago, they'll be without their triple-double machine during their home regular season finale.
With Giddey sidelined, an even larger offensive burden falls on the shoulder of Coby White, who enters Friday averaging 28.0 points per game over his last 10. Tip-off in Chicago is set for 8:00 p.m. EST.
