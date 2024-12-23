Josh Giddey’s Injury Status for Bulls-Bucks
The Chicago Bulls split a two-game mini series with Boston Celtics last week, defeating the defending champions on their home floor before falling in blowout fashion at United Center. Back in action on Monday night against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Bulls will host the NBA Cup champions.
Chicago made a trade this offseason to acquire Josh Giddey from the Oklahoma City Thunder. Giddey has appeared in 27 games for the Bulls this season, averaging 11.9 points, 6.9 assists, and 6.4 rebounds. Missing the last two games to injury after playing 27-straight to start the season, Giddey is again on the injury report for this contest against Milwaukee.
Per their official injury report, the Bulls are listing Giddey as questionable with a right ankle sprain. Giddey suffered this injury in a win over the Toronto Raptors, and it looked very concerning at the time. Fortunately for the Bulls, it seems Giddey has avoided a longterm absence.
Via K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports News: “Bulls list Josh Giddey, Torrey Craig questionable vs. Bucks. Giddey said he’s targeting this game for return. Billy Donovan said he needs on-court work. Stay tuned. For Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo is questionable (back spasms) and Damian Lillard doubtful (calf strain).”
As Johnson noted, Giddey has been targeting this game for his injury return, which would make it just a two-game absence for the starting guard. Giddey has averaged 14.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists in six career games against Milwaukee. Winning just one of those games, Giddey will look to get a second victory.
