Josh Giddey's Injury Status for Bulls vs Kings

The Chicago Bulls have listed Josh Giddey on the injury report against the Sacramento Kings

Mar 19, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) dribbles against the Phoenix Suns during the first half at PHX Aena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
After losing two of their last three games, the Chicago Bulls are set to face the Sacramento Kings on Thursday.

The Bulls are traveling to Sacramento for the first time this season, and the two teams are facing off for the first time since their blockbuster trade at the deadline. Since the trade, the Bulls have been up and down, but 22-year-old guard Josh Giddey has taken his game to the next level.

Since the All-Star break, Giddey is averaging 23.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 8.3 assists per game with 53.6/52.3/86.5 shooting splits, leading the Bulls to an even 5-5 record.

Unfortunately for the Bulls, they are in jeopardy of missing their top weapon in Thursday's game against the Kings. The Bulls have listed Giddey as questionable for Thursday's matchup due to a right ankle sprain and injury management.

Giddey recently returned from a two-game absence due to his ankle sprain but was able to play 30 minutes against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday in his first game back. In that game, Giddey had 22 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists while shooting 10-15 from the field.

The Bulls are much better when Giddey is on the court and are certainly hoping he is good to go on Thursday. But, on the second leg of a back-to-back, it would be smart to prioritize Giddey's health if he is not 100%.

