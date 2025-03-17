Josh Giddey's Official Injury Status for Bulls vs Jazz
Even though he was the sixth overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder were willing to part ways with Josh Giddey this past summer when the opportunity to land All-Defensive guard Alex Caruso became available. With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander becoming an even more prominent ball-handler, Giddey's role was no longer needed.
Now, with the Chicago Bulls, Giddey has started to turn his career back around amid a contract year. Since the All-Star break, he's boasted averages of 23.1 points per game, 10.9 rebounds per game, and 8.4 assists. After suffering an injury in the team's win over the Indiana Pacers, Chicago's recent injury report shows his absence could continue.
According to the Bulls' most recent injury report, Giddey is listed as doubtful for Monday's contest against the Utah Jazz with a right ankle sprain. Given Chicago's desires to improve their lottery odds, rushing Giddey back would bring no value to that for them. Also, since it's an ankle he's injured before, the team must be cautious with bringing him back.
However, the Jazz, too, are looking to improve their lottery odds for the upcoming draft, currently holding the worst winning percentage in the NBA over the Washington Wizards. With Chicago being 6-4 in their last 10 games and Utah being 1-9, Giddey's presence regardless might not affect the outcome.
Whether or not Giddey suits up, tip-off in Utah is set for 9:00 p.m. EST between the Jazz and Bulls.
