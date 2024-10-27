Josh Giddey’s Statement on OKC Thunder Goes Viral
After two games on the road to kick off their 2024-25 NBA campaign, the Chicago Bulls finally hit the hardwood in the United Center in front of their home fans. With it being the second night of a back-to-back, Lonzo Ball suited up to help his team out.
There was a bigger storyline than that, though, as Josh Giddey's third career game with the Bulls -- and his first in Chicago -- he's taking on his former team in the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Giddey spent his first three seasons in the NBA with the Thunder after the club selected him with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Ahead of the contest, Giddey talked about playing against his former squad.
"When you play your former team, you obviously circle it on your calendar. But you’ll never, ever hear me say a bad word about that organization," Giddey said, via K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports News. "Top to bottom, unbelievable people. I’m looking forward to seeing them all. I love that organization."
Giddey's quote went viral, tallying more than 108,000 views. Unfortunately for Giddey and his new team, the Bulls are getting blown out on their home floor, but that's not too shocking as Oklahoma City is a legitimate contender to win the title.
Giddey was incredibly complimentary of his former franchise, which has been quite the trend for players who leave the organization. For Giddey, he left after asking for a trade, and he'll be able to take a big opportunity to grow his game with the Bulls.
Related Articles
Steph Curry Joins LeBron James and Michael Jordan on Historic List After Olympics
Lonzo Ball Reveals Draymond Green's Trash Talk Message to Him
Chicago Bulls Guard's Honest Quote on DeMar DeRozan After Kings Trade