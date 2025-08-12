Josh Giddey's Trade Options Take Turn After Latest Golden State Warriors News
The Chicago Bulls and restricted free agent guard Josh Giddey are caught in a staring contest, just like the Golden State Warriors are with Jonathan Kuminga. Giddey wants $30 million per year, but the Bulls are dug in with their four-year, $80 million offer.
Because the Warriors were also dealing with the same situation, there were some rumors that they would be interested in a dual sign-and-trade with Kuminga going to Chicago and Giddey going to the Bay.
However, that seems increasingly unlikely, with Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints providing the latest update.
"The Warriors are not actively pursuing Giddey this offseason, team sources from both organizations confirmed. This scenario of [a] Giddey-Kuminga [sign-and-trade] would be very difficult for both teams to solve financially. Golden State continues to hold firm on their offer to Kuminga."
Sign-and-trades are already hard to pull off due to the tax aprons, but that only gets harder when each side has one. The Warriors have already expressed a desire not to get rid of Moses Moody and/or Buddy Hield in a potential trade.
One of those two would have to be included in any sign-and-trade, part of the reason they've yet to show interest in a trade with the Sacramento Kings or Phoenix Suns, who did make offers for Kuminga.
That never came off as a likely option, and it may have been started by Giddey's side in an effort to raise his price. Restricted free agents have had no leverage this offseason, so Giddey, Kuminga, Cam Thomas, and Quentin Grimes are all caught in the same situation, trying to find creative ways to create buzz.
The Warriors offered Kuminga a two-year, $45 million contract, which is more annually than Giddey's but fewer years. Like Giddey, Kuminga is set on around a $30 million annual asking price.
What Happens From Here for Josh Giddey?
With the Warriors officially off the table, the only other team that has been somewhat mentioned is the Sacramento Kings, and that was in a "don't be surprised if they're interested" tone. The Kings have done some crazy things this offseason, and really for the last 20 years, but it's hard to imagine them pulling this off.
Giddey could always accept his qualifying offer and enter unrestricted free agency next offseason. That's risky, but it could pay off if he continues his strong stretch of play post-All-Star break. It's rare for players to accept their qualifying offers, but there was just so little spending space this offseason.
