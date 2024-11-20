Key Player Downgraded for Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks
The Chicago Bulls (6-9) did not project to be a better team than the Milwaukee Bucks (5-9) this season, but so far this season they have the better record. On Wednesday night, when the Bulls travel to Milwaukee, they'll have a chance to extend their lead in the Eastern Conference standings to a game and a half.
The Bulls are coming off a 122-112 win on Monday night vs. the Detroit Pistons, where three starters had 25 or more points on the night. When they play Milwaukee on Wednesday, they could be doing so without one of their best wing defenders.
Via K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports News: "Bulls now list Patrick Williams questionable with bilateral foot soreness. Both Billy Donovan and Williams downplayed him landing on the injury report for first time on Monday, listed that time as probable. Williams played vs. Pistons. He underwent foot surgery in January."
Reports out of Chicago indicate that Patrick Williams, who underwent foot surgery early this year, is listed as questionable for Wednesday with bilateral foot soreness. This is a downgrade from Williams' probable status last game. Williams has started in all 15 games for the Bulls this year after receiving a five-year, $90 million contract this offseason.
In previous matchups against Milwaukee, Williams has served as a primary defender on star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. Despite a poor start to the season for the Bucks, Giannis currently leads the NBA in scoring and is top five in rebounds.
If Williams is to miss tomorrow's contest, it would only be the third game missed by a Bulls starter to begin the season, with all three of those coming from Zach LaVine. In his place, the Bulls could opt to fill his minutes with Julian Phillips or Dalen Terry.
