LaMelo Ball Makes Viral Instagram Post After Hornets-Bulls
The Charlotte Hornets picked up their 10th win of the NBA season on Friday night. Defeating the Chicago Bulls, Charlotte was led by star guard LaMelo Ball.
Finishing with 26 points and nine assists, LaMelo got the better of Chicago and his older brother. A reserve guard for the Bulls, Lonzo Ball played 25 minutes while tallying six points, three assists, and three rebounds.
After the game, LaMelo made a post to Instagram that included pictures of he and Lonzo, along with another photo of LiAngelo Ball who was in attendance.
Via LaMelo Ball: "i love yaw to death and after 🕺🏽🛸💕"
Lonzo also made a post to Instagram.
Via Lonzo Ball: “‘That’s my brother…’ 🩸💙⛓️”
LaMelo commented on his brother’s post.
“ganggers 🕺🏽🛸💕💕💕,” the Hornets guard wrote.
LaMelo has averaged 19.5 points, 9.0 assists and 5.5 rebounds in four games against his brother. Lonzo has averaged 9.8 points, 5.0 assists and 2.3 rebounds in those games. The two brothers have split their four meetings, each winning two games.
"Being a big brother and looking over him his whole life, to see that he’s got to the highest stage, and now he’s leading the league in All-Star votes on the East, he’s doing his thing, averaging almost 30," Lonzo said of LaMelo via The Athletic's Darnell Mayberry. "It’s definitely a blessing to see him go out there and do the things that I know that he can do on a nightly basis."
