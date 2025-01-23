Latest Injury Update on Bulls Starter Before Warriors Game
The Chicago Bulls shocked the NBA world when they snapped their five-game losing streak by defeating a red-hot Clippers team in LA on Monday night. Now, they'll have to face a very desperate Golden State Warriors team on Thursday night.
However, they'll likely have to do it without one key starter.
Chicago Bulls guard Coby White has been dealing with an ankle injury that kept him out of Monday night's game against the Clippers, and he'll likely miss Thursday's game against the Warriors, too. Bulls coach Billy Donovan revealed that White met with a foot doctor recently and that nothing structurally is wrong with his ankle. Despite that, he's unlikely to play against the Warriors.
Surprisingly, the Chicago Bulls have listed White as questionable with right ankle soreness against the Warriors on Thursday night. Fortunately, the Bulls still have Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic, Lonzo Ball, and Josh Giddey all available against the Warriors.
Through 40 games this season, White has averaged 18.2 points, 4.7 assists, and 3.4 rebounds on 44/36/87 shooting from the field. White has not made a significant jump from the 19.1 points he averaged last season, but he's still playing far better than his career average.
The Chicago Bulls face off against the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 p.m. EST on Thursday. Chicago will have a huge rest advantage over Golden State.
