Bulls News

Latest Josh Giddey Injury Update Before Bulls-Jazz

The Chicago Bulls have provided the latest update on Josh Giddey's ankle injury

Farbod Esnaashari

Mar 10, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) dribbles the ball against the Indiana Pacers during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images
Mar 10, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) dribbles the ball against the Indiana Pacers during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images / Matt Marton-Imagn Images
In this story:

Prior to getting sidelined with an ankle injury, Josh Giddey was playing arguably the best basketball of his career with the Chicago Bulls.

In Giddey's last 10 games, he's averaged 22.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 7.9 assists on 52/55/85 shooting from the field.

Unfortunately, Giddey suffered an ankle injury against the Indiana Pacers on March 10 and has not played since then. The Chicago Bulls provided the latest update on Giddey's potential return.

As of Saturday, Giddey has started sprinting, but hasn't begun any form of cutting yet.

Giddey's season has had its fair share of ups and downs, and he wasn't always playing as stellar as he currently is. Through 60 games this season, Giddey is averaging 13.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 6.7 assists on 46/38/79 shooting from the field.

Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey
Mar 2, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The next two games for the Chicago Bulls are against the Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns, so realistically, the team should be able to survive without Giddey. After that, they face the Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, and Oklahoma City Thunder. With that in mind, there's a decent chance that the Chicago Bulls go 2-6 in their next eight games.

While Josh Giddey may be hurt right now, Bulls fans certainly have to be feeling well about what he's shown since the All-Star break, and the decision to potentially build a team around him.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report

Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls

14-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Bulls Player Announces Retirement

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

Home/News