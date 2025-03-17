Latest Josh Giddey Injury Update Before Bulls-Jazz
Prior to getting sidelined with an ankle injury, Josh Giddey was playing arguably the best basketball of his career with the Chicago Bulls.
In Giddey's last 10 games, he's averaged 22.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 7.9 assists on 52/55/85 shooting from the field.
Unfortunately, Giddey suffered an ankle injury against the Indiana Pacers on March 10 and has not played since then. The Chicago Bulls provided the latest update on Giddey's potential return.
As of Saturday, Giddey has started sprinting, but hasn't begun any form of cutting yet.
Giddey's season has had its fair share of ups and downs, and he wasn't always playing as stellar as he currently is. Through 60 games this season, Giddey is averaging 13.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 6.7 assists on 46/38/79 shooting from the field.
The next two games for the Chicago Bulls are against the Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns, so realistically, the team should be able to survive without Giddey. After that, they face the Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, and Oklahoma City Thunder. With that in mind, there's a decent chance that the Chicago Bulls go 2-6 in their next eight games.
While Josh Giddey may be hurt right now, Bulls fans certainly have to be feeling well about what he's shown since the All-Star break, and the decision to potentially build a team around him.
