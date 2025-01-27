Latest Report on Bradley Beal Trade to Bulls
There has been plenty of drama ahead of the February 6 NBA trade deadline, primarily centered around All-Star forward Jimmy Butler. As Butler's relationship with the Miami Heat deteriorates, many rival teams come forward as potential destinations.
Butler has been linked to plenty of teams, as the six-time All-Star simply wants to be away from South Beach. It is always a challenge for superstars to get traded due to their egregious contract situations, which is also the problem with Phoenix Suns star guard Bradley Beal.
An interesting solution to work around Butler and Beal's contracts is to include them in the same trade, but a third team would need to come in and play facilitator.
ESPN's Brian Windhorst reports that the Chicago Bulls could be the third team to facilitate a Beal and Butler trade, as the Suns star could end up in the Windy City.
"What's more interesting with the Bulls right now is that they are absolutely involved in conversations with the Suns involving possible Jimmy Butler situations," Windhorst reported. "Not that Jimmy Butler would end up in Chicago, but they would get involved in a trade... The bottom line is that the Bulls and the Suns have talked on the concept of Bradley Beal ending up in Chicago. It's been discussed.
Beal, 31, is on one of the worst contracts in NBA history. The Suns star is in the third year of a five-year, $251 million back-loaded contract, and has a no-trade clause. It would be very interesting to see the Bulls willingly take on Beal's contract, as it would likely put them in a very dangerous position going forward.
