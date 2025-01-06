Latest Report on Potential Lonzo Ball Trade
The Chicago Bulls have been involved in NBA trade rumors since the offseason, and that has only intensified as the deadline approaches. Expected to sell, Chicago has veteran stars like Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic who could interest contenders.
While LaVine and Vucevic receive the most attention when NBA trade rumors are discussed, veteran point guard Lonzo Ball is another player who could be on the move. Ball returned from a two-season injury absence this year, and while he remains on a minutes restriction, the former second overall pick has flashed some positive signs.
A recent Substack article from NBA insider Marc Stein mentioned the possibility of a Ball trade.
Via Stein: "The complications Chicago faces in trying to ship out another former All-Star in Zach LaVine have been well-chronicled, but the Bulls are expected to find deals between now and the Feb. 6 deadline involving Vučević and possibly Lonzo Ball."
This was interesting to see reported, because there have been rumors of Ball potentially being available, but not many reports about the likelihood of a deal. Per this report from Stein, it seems likelier that Vucevic is dealt, but possible that Ball is also on his way out of Chicago.
Ball has averaged 5.5 points, 3.8 assists, and 3.3 rebounds in 16 his appearances for Chicago this season. He has knocked down just 33.7 percent of his field goal attempts and 30.0 percent of his threes.
