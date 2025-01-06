Bulls News

Latest Report on Potential Lonzo Ball Trade

The Chicago Bulls remain involved in NBA trade rumors.

Joey Linn

Jan 4, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) reacts after making a three point basket against the New York Knicks during the second half at United Center.
Jan 4, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) reacts after making a three point basket against the New York Knicks during the second half at United Center. / David Banks-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chicago Bulls have been involved in NBA trade rumors since the offseason, and that has only intensified as the deadline approaches. Expected to sell, Chicago has veteran stars like Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic who could interest contenders.

While LaVine and Vucevic receive the most attention when NBA trade rumors are discussed, veteran point guard Lonzo Ball is another player who could be on the move. Ball returned from a two-season injury absence this year, and while he remains on a minutes restriction, the former second overall pick has flashed some positive signs.

A recent Substack article from NBA insider Marc Stein mentioned the possibility of a Ball trade.

Lonzo Ball
Jan 1, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) looks on during the second quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Via Stein: "The complications Chicago faces in trying to ship out another former All-Star in Zach LaVine have been well-chronicled, but the Bulls are expected to find deals between now and the Feb. 6 deadline involving Vučević and possibly Lonzo Ball."

This was interesting to see reported, because there have been rumors of Ball potentially being available, but not many reports about the likelihood of a deal. Per this report from Stein, it seems likelier that Vucevic is dealt, but possible that Ball is also on his way out of Chicago.

Ball has averaged 5.5 points, 3.8 assists, and 3.3 rebounds in 16 his appearances for Chicago this season. He has knocked down just 33.7 percent of his field goal attempts and 30.0 percent of his threes.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report

Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls

14-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Bulls Player Announces Retirement

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News