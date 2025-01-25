Latest update on potential Lakers-Bulls trade
The Chicago Bulls have been busy ahead of the NBA trade deadline, seemingly shopping their two top players, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic. While it is hard to gauge how other teams value Chicago's dynamic duo, they have been very productive for the Bulls this season despite the team having a disappointing year.
ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Bulls are taking calls on LaVine and Vucevic, with multiple teams interested in each of them at the right price.
Vucevic will be much easier to trade than LaVine, as his contract is worth less than half of what LaVine is making. With that, the Bulls should have no trouble getting off their aging stars to build toward the future.
One team that has emerged as a potential suitor for Vucevic is the Los Angeles Lakers, as ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel calls him one of their "top targets."
"Late Thursday evening, league sources informed ClutchPoints that the Lakers are still highly interested in Bulls center Nikola Vucevic," Siegel wrote. "In fact, it would not be crazy to call Vucevic one of Los Angeles' top targets ahead of the trade deadline."
Vucevic, a 6-foot-10 stretch big, could be a great fit for the Lakers, especially with the recent comments from Anthony Davis that he wants LA to acquire a center so he can play more power forward.
Siegel continues to give more details on any potential Lakers and Bulls deal surrounding Vucevic.
"It is no secret that the Lakers have been searching the market for possible frontcourt additions to pair with Anthony Davis, and Vucevic has been on the team's radar for quite some time," Siegel wrote. "With other teams also expressing interest in Vucevic, the Bulls are attempting to drive up his price in the form of a bidding war. At this time, nobody has been willing to offer up a first-round pick for the veteran center who is having a career year in Chicago."
Vucevic is having a fantastic year in Chicago, so rightfully, the Bulls want to capitalize on his trade value while they can. A Vucevic trade seems inevitable, but the Bulls need to ensure they get enough in return to make it worth it.
