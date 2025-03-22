Bulls News

LeBron James' Official Injury Status for Lakers vs Bulls

The Los Angeles Lakers have listed LeBron James on their injury report against the Chicago Bulls

Liam Willerup

Jan 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) controls the ball against Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Jan 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) controls the ball against Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Lakers out their home stand on Saturday night against the Chicago Bulls, as the two teams find themselves in far different situations at this point in the season. While the Lakers will be preparing for a playoff run next month, the Bulls are crossing their fingers the lottery balls fall in their favor.

Intentions aside, the Bulls and Lakers are two of the most influential franchises in North American sports, and it could very well become an interesting game, with Chicago having a 6-2 record over their last eight games. As the Lakers look to keep pace at the top of the conference standings, they could be getting a major boost to their lineup.

The Lakers have listed LeBron James as questionable on their injury report, as the 40-year-old continues to nurse a left groin strain. James has missed the last six games because of it, with the Lakers going 3-3 in that stretch.

In his 22nd season in the NBA, James needs to play in seven of the team's final 13 games to reach the 65-game threshold to qualify for All-NBA. James boasts the longest consecutive season streak of making All-NBA, dating back to 2005. With averages of 25.0 points, 8.5 assists, and 8.2 rebounds, James surely has done enough to extend that streak if he qualifies.

Mar 10, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers injured forward LeBron James (23) on the court during a time out during the second quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

James' final status will be one to monitor in the lead-up to the 10:30 p.m. EST tip-off, as he boasts a 28.2 points per game average against the Bulls in his regular-season career.

