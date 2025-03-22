LeBron James' Official Injury Status for Lakers vs Bulls
The Los Angeles Lakers out their home stand on Saturday night against the Chicago Bulls, as the two teams find themselves in far different situations at this point in the season. While the Lakers will be preparing for a playoff run next month, the Bulls are crossing their fingers the lottery balls fall in their favor.
Intentions aside, the Bulls and Lakers are two of the most influential franchises in North American sports, and it could very well become an interesting game, with Chicago having a 6-2 record over their last eight games. As the Lakers look to keep pace at the top of the conference standings, they could be getting a major boost to their lineup.
The Lakers have listed LeBron James as questionable on their injury report, as the 40-year-old continues to nurse a left groin strain. James has missed the last six games because of it, with the Lakers going 3-3 in that stretch.
In his 22nd season in the NBA, James needs to play in seven of the team's final 13 games to reach the 65-game threshold to qualify for All-NBA. James boasts the longest consecutive season streak of making All-NBA, dating back to 2005. With averages of 25.0 points, 8.5 assists, and 8.2 rebounds, James surely has done enough to extend that streak if he qualifies.
James' final status will be one to monitor in the lead-up to the 10:30 p.m. EST tip-off, as he boasts a 28.2 points per game average against the Bulls in his regular-season career.
