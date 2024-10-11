Lonzo Ball Makes Announcement on Injury Return
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball has yet to appear in an NBA preseason game, but it should not be too much longer until that takes place.
Bulls head coach Billy Donovan has continued to state that Ball is progressing well in practice. It has been over two years since the former second overall pick appeared in an NBA game, but Ball’s long awaited injury return is on the horizon.
During the latest episode of his What an Experience podcast, Ball made an announcement on his injury return.
“I’m sitting the first two preseason games,” Ball said. “Expecting to play the last two. Maybe two of the last three… Everything is going along, feeling good. Knee is feeling good.”
This is big news that the Bulls guard announced. Prior to this podcast episode there was no definitive word from Ball on when he expected to make his return to the court.
Getting two preseason games in before the regular season begins will be important for Ball. Missing two full seasons due to injury, the former Los Angeles Lakers guard is just happy to be playing again.
The Bulls are amid a rebuild, so it will be interesting to see how they handle Ball’s minutes. If he stays healthy and plays well, perhaps he can find himself on a contender at the trade deadline.
