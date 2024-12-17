Lonzo Ball Makes Statement After Bulls-Raptors
The Chicago Bulls headed into their Monday night contest against the 14th-seed Toronto Raptors looking to hold their position as a play-in team in the Eastern Conference. Despite a Raptors comeback attempt in the fourth quarter, Chicago walked away with a one-point victory 122-121.
It was an all-around performance from Chicago, as seven of the ten players that saw playing time finished with double-digit points. While he wasn't one of those players, Lonzo Ball had a productive game as he continues to battle back from injury this season. After the win, Ball shared a message with Bulls fans.
"I mean we won. Always feels good when we win baby," Ball said. "No matter how you do it."
In 23 minutes of action off the bench, Ball posted eight points, seven assists, six rebounds, and a steal and a block. After recent reports came out indicating the Bulls are interested in trading Ball ahead of the trade deadline, he was able to show to potential suitors tonight that he can provide an all-around game still.
With Lonzo in the final year of his four-year, $80 million contract, his potential next team will have Bird Rights on him allowing them to go over the cap to resign. However, given his recent injury track record, it's likely that Ball is in line for a "prove it" contract this summer in order to get his value up.
