Lonzo Ball Official Injury Status For Bulls vs Rockets
The Chicago Bulls have found themselves amid a four-game winning streak, heading into Saturday as the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference but not far back from surpassing the slumping Miami Heat for the ninth seed. Even after trading away Zach LaVine at the deadline, this Bulls team has been good enough to be in the playoff hunt.
A lot of their recent success can be attributed to the play of guards Josh Giddey and Coby White, who have been playing at a high level since the All-Star break. While Giddey has gone down with injury, White has remained the go-to scorer for the team. Another Bulls guard that was expected to be in the mix is Lonzo Ball, but a recent report reveals his status for Saturday's game in Houston.
According to the Bulls' injury report, Ball is listed as out for Saturday's contest against the Houston Rockets with a right wrist sprain. Ball's absence will continue to extend, as he hasn't appeared for the Bulls since their 125-115 overtime win against the Toronto Raptors in February.
Ball agreed to an extension with Chicago early in February, avoiding free agency with a two-year, $20 million deal that has a team option in the second year. While Ball has shown flashes this season when he's been available, injuries have continued to be the major problem with his time in Chicago.
While Ball will be sidelined for Saturday's contest, the rest of the team will prepare for the 8:00 p.m. EST tip-off in Houston.
