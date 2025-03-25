Lonzo Ball Reacts to Big GELO News
The Ball brothers took the basketball world by storm when they helped Chino Hills become one of the dominant high school teams in recent memory, and now they have each carved their own path.
Lonzo Ball is a standout guard for the Chicago Bulls after missing two consecutive seasons due to injury, LaMelo Ball is now one of the NBA's top point guards at just 23 years old, and LiAngelo Ball has become one of the newest music stars.
LiAngelo "GELO" Ball released a hit single called "Tweaker" and it has blown up. The song has risen to the top of Billboard's Rhythmic Airplay chart, giving GELO his first No. 1 hit.
GELO has quickly become a huge rap star, even performing at the Rolling Loud musical festival last week. His older brother Lonzo took to Instagram to show his support for GELO earning his first No. 1 hit.
"Only the beginning..." Lonzo posted on his Instagram story.
Like his brothers, LiAngelo attempted an NBA career before making his way to the music industry. LiAngelo spent two years with the Charlotte Hornets G League team, the Greensboro Swarm. His best season came in 2021-22, averaging 5.6 points in 13.4 minutes per game on 46.1/40.5/60.0 shooting splits.
GELO's song "Tweaker" has taken over the internet since it was released in January, and Lonzo continues to show support for his brother as he carved out his music career.
