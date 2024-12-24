Lonzo Ball Receives Downgraded Injury Status for Bulls-Bucks
The Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks face off tonight in their third regular season game in a series currently tied 1-1. While it seemed like tonight had the potential for two healthy teams to battle, it's been completely covered in injuries.
It was revealed earlier today that both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard would be ruled out due to a non-covid illness. Josh Giddey has also been downgraded from questionable to out because of a right ankle sprain.
It looks like Giddey won't be the only name being downgraded for the Chicago Bulls tonight. The team also revealed that Lonzo Ball has been unexpectedly downgraded as out due to an illness. For one reason or another, tonight's game has been compromised due to some kind of illness going around.
Lonzo Ball has only played in 12 out of 29 games for the Bulls this season, missing games due to a myriad of injuries. Through the 12 games he's played, Ball is averaging 5.2 points, 3.6 assists, and 3.1 rebounds on 31/28/100 shooting from the field. Ball has had some moments leading the floor where he looks like himself, but he's still playing far below his career averages. In all likelihood, it'll take quite some time before Lonzo Ball becomes the point guard that fans remember.
The Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks face off at 8:00 p.m. EST tonight.
