Lonzo Ball Reveals Solution to Fix the Lakers

Should the Los Angeles Lakers take Lonzo Ball's advice?

Joey Linn

Jan 13, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball (2) looks on during the
Jan 13, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball (2) looks on during the
During a recent episode of his new podcast, Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball spoke on his former team the Los Angeles Lakers. When asked what Los Angeles could have realistically done better last season with the roster that they had, Ball suggested running their offense through Anthony Davis.

“Give AD the ball,” Ball said. “Mid-post or post. I’m running my offense through Anthony Davis.”

Ball was of course one of the big pieces sent to the New Orleans Pelicans in the trade that landed Davis in Los Angeles, and while Ball never emerged into the star player he was projected to be after being selected second overall by the Lakers in 2017, he did become a very solid starting guard before his injuries.

It seems that Ball could be nearing a return to game action, which would be incredibly exciting for him after so much time off. Having played just 35 games with the Bulls, Ball is under contract with Chicago for one more season, and can hopefully contribute to their team next year.

As previously mentioned, Ball was selected second overall by the Lakers in 2017, and was touted by many as the savior of that franchise. While he had some flashes of stardom in his rookie year, Ball ultimately shot just 36% from the field and 30.5% from deep that season. Ball did average 7.2 APG as a rookie, but it was his growth as a shooter over the years that really allowed him to become a solid starting guard at the NBA level.

Joey Linn

