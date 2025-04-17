Lonzo Ball Reveals Surgery Plan After Season-Ending Injury
The Chicago Bulls ended their 2024-25 season after a play-in tournament loss to the Miami Heat on Wednesday night, and now look to head into a busy offseason.
The Bulls had poor injury luck down the stretch, as their once-loaded guard room took a massive hit. Standout guards Josh Giddey, Lonzo Ball, and Tre Jones were all dealing with injuries down the stretch, but Ball's was certainly the most substantial.
Ball returned from a two-year injury absence this season, after many people believed he would never play basketball again. Ball played 35 games, averaging 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.3 steals, becoming a key player in Chicago's system.
Unfortunately for Ball, even after recovering from a devastating knee injury, he faced other hurdles. Ball last played on February 28, as a wrist sprain caused him to miss the last 22 games, effectively ending his 2024-25 season.
Heading into the offseason, Ball gave an update on his wrist and knee injuries.
"Definitely excited, this is the first offseason that I've had in a long time that's gonna be normal," Ball said. "As far as my knee, I think it did better than I could have ever imagined. Especially this first year, that's why I'm so excited for next year, just to build upon it. Obviously, the wrist was something negative, but as far as my knee, I have no complaints."
When Ball was asked about need surgery for his wrist injury, he replied, "No," relieving many worries.
Ball has continued to face many serious injury concerns throughout his career, so having a full offseason to actually train instead of just rehabbing an injury or surgery will likely set up a huge year for the 27-year-old guard next season.