Lonzo Ball Reveals Unexpected Reason for Knee Injuries
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball has had a very rough history with injuries. Ball has missed over two seasons due to knee injuries, but he believes that he wasn't such an injury-prone player. The 27-year-old guard actually pinpoints his battle with injuries with something fans may not expect.
During an interview with Ramona Shelburne and Jamal Collier from ESPN, Ball revealed that he believes Big Baller Brand shoes, his father's brand, may have caused his injuries. Prior to even signing with Big Baller Brand, Ball revealed that he wanted to sign Adidas since he wore them since high school.
"I was an Adidas kid since high school, so I was thinking that was going to be the route," Ball said. "But what was told to me, I guess, wasn't what really happened. I was told that nobody wanted to partner with me, so my dad was like, 'Just rock the brand.' And I was like, 'All right.'"
Once Ball switched from Adidas to Big Baller Brand, that's when he believed the injuries started coming. While he didn't 100% blame the shoes for his injuries, he considers it a legitimate possibility.
"They were like kickball shoes," Ball said about Big Baller Brand shoes. I think it's a possibility for sure, to be honest with you. I wasn't really getting hurt like that until I started wearing them."
Lonzo Ball has only played in 42 basketball games since the 2021-2022 NBA season. It's been an absolutely brutal run of injury luck, but Ball is finally back and hoping to finally get back into form this season.
