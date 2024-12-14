Lonzo Ball’s Alley-Oop to Zach LaVine in Bulls-Hornets Goes Viral
The Chicago Bulls have had a rough 2024-25 campaign thus far, starting 10-15 with a disappointing 3-9 home record. Riding a two-game losing streak, the Bulls hosted the Charlotte Hornets on Friday and jumped out to a blazing start.
The Bulls took a 15-point lead into halftime thanks to impressive team play all around. Chicago has found it easy to get buckets, scoring the fourth most points per game in the NBA, but also holds the fourth-worst defensive rating.
Luckily for the Bulls, one of the top guard defenders in the NBA recently returned to action. After missing 15 straight games, point guard Lonzo Ball is playing his sixth game back from injury on Friday and is doing his best to make a difference.
Toward the end of the first half, Ball grabbed a long rebound and instantly got out in transition to throw find star teammate Zach LaVine for the alley-oop slam. The highlight Ball to LaVine connection has gone viral, especially as fans are excited to see the former second-overall pick find his rhythm again.
Via Chicago Bulls: "THE LONZO BALL EFFECT."
Via NBA: "LONZO MAKING PLAYS
Turns on the jets for the loose ball and lofts it up to LaVine for the JAM!"
Via NBA on ESPN: "LONZO [to] LAVINE"
Via Barstool Chicago: "Lonzo on the break is poetry in motion."
Ball back on the court is exactly what the Bulls need, especially as such a valuable backup point guard. The standout guard has had as bad of injury luck as any NBA player, missing the entire 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons before finally returning this year. Ball making plays like this as if he never left is a great sight to see for any fan.
