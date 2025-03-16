Bulls News

Lonzo Ball's Brother LiAngelo Reveals New Unreleased Song

Rising star artist LiAngelo Ball previewed a new song at Rolling Loud

Logan Struck

Jan 17, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Rapper LiAngelo Ball watches his brothers Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) and Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) during warm ups at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
Jan 17, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Rapper LiAngelo Ball watches his brothers Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) and Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) during warm ups at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images
Despite a huge spotlight on them for most of their careers, the Ball brothers have done incredible things.

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball has become one of the league's best and most exciting point guards. Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball has successfully recovered from a two-year injury absence to become a legitimate two-way playmaker. Despite not being in the NBA, LiAngelo Ball has still found a way to match his brothers' success.

To the surprise of many, LiAngelo dropped his debut song, "Tweaker," which peaked at number 29 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became an international hit. Since then, "Gelo" has released a "Tweaker" remix with hip-hop legend Lil Wayne, and his newest single "Can You Please" has been another viral hit.

Charlotte Hornets forward LiAngelo Ball (8)
Jul 13, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward LiAngelo Ball (8) looks on during an NBA Summer League game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Cox Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Due to his immense popularity, Gelo received an invite to perform at the Rolling Loud Los Angeles music festival. His performance was on Saturday, and many fans were not disappointed with how he handled his first live show.

Not only did Gelo put on a show for the ocean of fans there to see him, but he also previewed an unreleased song that had many people talking.

Gelo has certainly found the right career path for himself, unexpectedly becoming a hit-maker. While he is not shining on the basketball court like his brothers LaMelo and Lonzo, he has paved his own path, which is very respectable.

