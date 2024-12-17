Lonzo Ball's Concerning Statement on Wrist Injury Before Celtics Game
When it comes to the unluckiest player in the NBA over the last three seasons, it's hard to not say Lonzo Ball is the top candidate. Over that stretch, he's appeared in just ten of a possible 191 games as he's battled a handful of injuries. While it appeared as if he'd be all clear to return to the Chicago Bulls this season and be a consistent piece for them, injuries still continue to derail his career.
With Ball now in the final year of his four-year, $80 million contract, he signed with Chicago via a sign-and-trade, his future will remain up in the air until he can prove a track record of health. An update was recently provided on where he really stands.
Ball himself told Bulls reporters that he's still struggling with his shot due to lingering discomfort from his wrist sprain, as he finished Monday's contest two for eight from beyond the arc.
Additionally in an article by Chicago Tribune's Julia Poe, she wrote "Ball isn’t fully right. Pain lingers in his shooting arm from a sprained right wrist that held him out of 15 games this season. Ball would like to say it’s getting better every day, but the injury is aggravated by knocking into opponents or catching himself on an awkward fall in almost every game."
Based on the information, it shows that even when Ball is healthy enough to get on the court, the wear and tear from playing in an NBA game leads him to aggravate his injury and keep him from recovering as needed.
Chicago is back in action on Thursday with a road game in Boston, while Ball is not listed with any injury designation at this moment.
